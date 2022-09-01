SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Politics

CAQ seeks small wins with promises for improving health care in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2022 12:09 pm
Click to play video: 'François Legault on defensive over Bill 96 on 4th day of election campaign' François Legault on defensive over Bill 96 on 4th day of election campaign
On day 4 of the Quebec election campaign, CAQ leader François Legault defended his party's new language law, Bill 96. A letter signed by more than 150 business leaders says the legislation presents an enormous threat to the province's economy. So what was Legault's response? Global's Dan Spector reports.

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is playing the short game with his party’s election heath-care promises.

On Day 5 of the election campaign, Legault is promising an additional $400 million to recruit 660 doctors and 5,000 health professionals.

He made the announcement today in Trois-Rivières, Que., alongside several candidates including outgoing Health Minister Christian Dubé, who said the party is avoiding making false promises on health care to voters.

Read more: Quebec election: Legault says language law known as Bill 96 ‘balanced’ amid criticism

Dubé says voters have become jaded from politicians who have made big health-care commitments and failed to follow through.

He says the CAQ will intensify efforts to counter the shortage of health workers by winning them over with small successes that will help bring workers back to the network.

Dubé says the goal is to make the public system the first choice for health workers.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
