Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Fairfax Financial signs definitive deal to take Swiss Chalet, Keg parent private

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2022 10:45 am
the keg View image in full screen
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. has signed a definitive agreement to take Recipe Unlimited Corp., the company behind Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert and the Keg, private. A Keg Restaurant in Toronto is photographed on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. has signed a definitive agreement to take Recipe Unlimited Corp., the company behind Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s, St-Hubert and the Keg, private.

The deal for $20.73 per share in cash values Recipe Unlimited at about $1.2 billion.

Fairfax, which first announced its offer in August, is already the controlling shareholder of the company.

Stephen Gunn, the chair of Recipe Unlimited’s special committee reviewing the proposal, says it offers an attractive premium and immediate liquidity to shareholders while providing the company with additional flexibility to operate as a private company.

Trending Stories

Read more: Milestones’ parent company sells chain to Quebec-based Foodtastic

Recipe Unlimited’s brands also include Montana’s, Kelseys, East Side Mario’s, New York Fries, Bier Markt and others.

Story continues below advertisement

The deal is subject to shareholder and court approvals as well as certain other customary closing conditions. It is expected to close in the last quarter of this year.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canada News tagBusiness News tagSwiss Chalet tagKeg tagFairfax Financial tagfairfax recipe unlimted tagrecipe unlimited tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers