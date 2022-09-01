Menu

Health

Hospital in Kemptville, Ont. says ER closed for 6 nights due to staffing shortages

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2022 9:35 am
Click to play video: 'Healthcare crisis, staff shortages continue in Ontario ICUs' Healthcare crisis, staff shortages continue in Ontario ICUs
WATCH ABOVE: Healthcare crisis, staff shortages continue in Ontario ICUs – Aug 5, 2022

KEMPTVILLE, Ont. — A hospital in eastern Ontario is closing its emergency room for six nights due to staffing shortages.

The Kemptville District Hospital says the temporary overnight ER closures started Wednesday and will continue daily from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until Tuesday.

The hospital, located about 40 kilometres south of Ottawa, says the ER will resume 24-hour operations Tuesday at 7 a.m.

The hospital’s chief executive says staff fatigue and burnout, along with COVID-related absences and vacations, are all contributing to sustained pressure on the ER.

The hospital says its trying to recruit staff to reduce temporary closures going forward.

Temporary ER closures at Ontario hospitals have been ongoing for months as Canada contends with record levels of health-care job vacancies.

