Canada

Trudeau to meet Manitoba premier during visit to Winnipeg

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2022 6:33 am
Click to play video: 'Manitoba government rolls out package in response to rising inflation' Manitoba government rolls out package in response to rising inflation
WATCH: Manitoba government rolls out package in response to rising inflation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit Winnipeg today and meet with Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson.

Stefanson’s Progressive Conservatives have been working with the federal government on several fronts, including a recent agreement to upgrade the rail line to Churchill in the province’s north.

Read more: Trudeau’s mini cabinet shuffle swaps procurement, FedDev Ontario ministers

However, there are also points of contention.

Trending Stories

Stefanson has asked the federal government to temporarily suspend its carbon tax in order to help people deal with inflation.

She has also criticized the federal government’s plan to cut fertilizer emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.

While in Winnipeg, Trudeau is also scheduled to meet with students at the Universite de Saint-Boniface and parents at a children’s centre.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
