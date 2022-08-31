Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal public health warns of possible hepatitis A exposure at bakery

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 4:57 pm
Hepatitis A virus (picornavirus). The HAV. almost always causes mild hepatitis. View produced from a transmission electron microscopy image. Viral diameter approximately: 30 nm. View image in full screen
Hepatitis A virus (picornavirus). The HAV. almost always causes mild hepatitis. View produced from a transmission electron microscopy image. Viral diameter approximately: 30 nm. Canadian Press

Montreal public health has issued a warning over a possible exposure to hepatitis A from a bakery in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Anyone who ate food from Boulangerie Baladi that was purchased between Aug. 17 and Aug. 30 may have been exposed to the virus, according to authorities.

Hepatitis A is a virus that can cause liver disease. In rare cases, it may lead to liver failure and death. Illness usually occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water. Symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, fever and jaundice.

Read more: Montreal public health investigating ‘probable’ monkeypox case involving child

Read More

The health department issued the alert Wednesday, saying it believes the risk of transmission is low but advises those who did consume food from the bakery during that time to keep an eye out for possible symptoms until Oct. 19. If symptoms develop, call they should a doctor immediately.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Those who consumed food from the bakery but are adequately vaccinated or have had hepatitis A in the past should not be at risk, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, anyone who may have been exposed but is not fully vaccinated and has not contracted the virus before is asked to contact the CLSC in Ahuntsic at 514-384-2000 ext. 8302 to book their appointment to get vaccinated.

“Vaccination is free. If possible, bring your health insurance card and your vaccination record,” public health wrote in a statement.

with files from the Associated Press

Click to play video: 'Food safety' Food safety
Food safety – Jun 1, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
montreal public health tagHepatitis A tagliver disease tagMontreal Bakery tagHepatitis A Exposure tagHepatitis A symptoms tagMontreal Public Health Department tagBoulangerie Baladi tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers