Montreal public health warns of possible hepatitis A exposure at bakery

Montreal public health has issued a warning over a possible exposure to hepatitis A from a bakery in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Anyone who ate food from Boulangerie Baladi that was purchased between Aug. 17 and Aug. 30 may have been exposed to the virus, according to authorities.

Hepatitis A is a virus that can cause liver disease. In rare cases, it may lead to liver failure and death. Illness usually occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water. Symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, fever and jaundice.

The health department issued the alert Wednesday, saying it believes the risk of transmission is low but advises those who did consume food from the bakery during that time to keep an eye out for possible symptoms until Oct. 19. If symptoms develop, call they should a doctor immediately.

Those who consumed food from the bakery but are adequately vaccinated or have had hepatitis A in the past should not be at risk, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, anyone who may have been exposed but is not fully vaccinated and has not contracted the virus before is asked to contact the CLSC in Ahuntsic at 514-384-2000 ext. 8302 to book their appointment to get vaccinated.

“Vaccination is free. If possible, bring your health insurance card and your vaccination record,” public health wrote in a statement.

— with files from the Associated Press

