Quebec Liberal Party still lacking candidates in 15 ridings as election campaign underway

Days into the provincial election campaign, the Quebec Liberal Party is still far short of a full slate of candidates.

As of Wednesday morning the party that formed the official Opposition for the last four years was still lacking candidates in 15 ridings.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade told reporters today her party will field a full slate of 125.

She brushed off suggestions that the Liberals are having trouble with recruitment, adding that she expects to announce more candidates in the coming days.

The Liberal Party has formed government after four of the last six elections but has been polling at less than 20 per cent support in recent months.

The Coalition Avenir Québec, the Parti Québécois, Québec solidaire and the Conservative Party of Quebec have all confirmed they have recruited candidates in all 125 ridings.

Quebecers head to the polls on Oct. 3.