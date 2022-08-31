SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec Liberal Party still lacking candidates in 15 ridings as election campaign underway

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2022 11:50 am
Click to play video: 'Attacks between Quebec party leaders mounting on day 3 of election campaign' Attacks between Quebec party leaders mounting on day 3 of election campaign
As the campaign moves into the third day, the gloves are starting to come off between some of the front running candidates. CAQ leader François Legault and Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade are now taking shots at each other. As Global's Tim Sargeant eplains, both have now spent part of each campaign day around Quebec City, trying to stave off any challenge from the Conservative Party of Quebec.

Days into the provincial election campaign, the Quebec Liberal Party is still far short of a full slate of candidates.

As of Wednesday morning the party that formed the official Opposition for the last four years was still lacking candidates in 15 ridings.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade told reporters today her party will field a full slate of 125.

READ MORE: Question in Quebec election all about who will come second, not first, polls suggest

Trending Stories

She brushed off suggestions that the Liberals are having trouble with recruitment, adding that she expects to announce more candidates in the coming days.

The Liberal Party has formed government after four of the last six elections but has been polling at less than 20 per cent support in recent months.

Story continues below advertisement

The Coalition Avenir Québec, the Parti Québécois, Québec solidaire and the Conservative Party of Quebec have all confirmed they have recruited candidates in all 125 ridings.

Quebecers head to the polls on Oct. 3.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec politics tagQuebec Liberal Party tagQuebec election tagQuebec Liberals tagDominique Anglade tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec Election Campaign tagQuébec candidates tagQuebec Liberal Party candidates tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers