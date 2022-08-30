29-year-old Saskatoon man charged with child pornography offences

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 29-year-old Saskatoon man is facing multiple child pornography charges after an investigation by the Saskatoon Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

According to a police statement, the investigation involved the alleged distribution and possession of child pornography using a popular social media platform which was not specified.

On June 2, investigators with the ICE unit and Saskatoon police patrol executed a search warrant at a home which police say had been identified as where the offences were allegedly occurring. Police did not specify an address.

Forensic examination of several electronic devices was also conducted.

Read more: Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation unit seeing double the extortion files of 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Michael Sutton, 29, turned himself into police and is charged with one count of making available child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

Sutton appeared in provincial court on Tuesday afternoon.

2:12 Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation unit seeing double the extortion files of 2021 Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation unit seeing double the extortion files of 2021 – May 21, 2022