Crime

29-year-old Saskatoon man charged with child pornography offences

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 5:47 pm
Saskatchewan internet child exploitation (ICE) unit charges 35-year-old man after executing a search warrant. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan internet child exploitation (ICE) unit charges 35-year-old man after executing a search warrant. Saskatchewan ICE / supplied

A 29-year-old Saskatoon man is facing multiple child pornography charges after an investigation by the Saskatoon Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

According to a police statement, the investigation involved the alleged distribution and possession of child pornography using a popular social media platform which was not specified.

Read more: Regina man arrested in child pornography, sexual assault investigation

On June 2, investigators with the ICE unit and Saskatoon police patrol executed a search warrant at a home which police say had been identified as where the offences were allegedly occurring. Police did not specify an address.

Trending Stories

Forensic examination of several electronic devices was also conducted.

Read more: Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation unit seeing double the extortion files of 2021

Michael Sutton, 29, turned himself into police and is charged with one count of making available child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

Sutton appeared in provincial court on Tuesday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation unit seeing double the extortion files of 2021' Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation unit seeing double the extortion files of 2021
Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation unit seeing double the extortion files of 2021 – May 21, 2022
