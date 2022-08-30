Saskatchewan kids aged 5 to 11 eligible for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose starting Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan children ages five to 11 will officially be eligible to receive their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Aug. 31.

As kids return to school this week, there have been many families concerned about the health and safety of kids heading back to crowded classrooms.

“Receiving this booster dose is especially important for children at higher risk of serious COVID-19 illnesses due to immunosuppression or other chronic health conditions,” provincial chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said.

“I encourage parents of all school-age children to ensure those children have completed their primary series of a first and second dose and consider the booster dose.”

Starting Wednesday:

Parents and guardians of all children five to 11 years will be able to book appointments at Saskatchewan Health Authority clinics online at saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-vaccine or by calling 1-833-Sask-VAX (1-833-727-5829) seven days a week, 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. There may be walk-in clinic opportunities near you.

Participating pharmacies can be found at saskatchewan.ca/covid-19.

Indigenous Services Canada and Northern Inter-Tribal Authority will be operating vaccination clinics in First Nation and Métis communities.

It is recommended those aged five to 11 receive this booster at least four months following their second dose.

Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved by Health Canada for this age group as a booster at this time.

The province said immunocompromised children aged five to 11 years may have already received their third dose, and may now receive an additional dose four months after their third dose.

For any children receiving the vaccine, a parent or legal guardian must be present to provide verbal, informed consent. If the parent chooses an adult designate (e.g. grandparent, aunt) to accompany the child for a vaccine, a consent form signed by the parent/guardian must be presented.

