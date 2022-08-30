Menu

Canada

COVID-19: New Brunswick reports 4 new deaths, jump in hospitalizations

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 1:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Concern as new school year starts in N.B. without mask mandate' Concern as new school year starts in N.B. without mask mandate
With the start of the new school year just days away, there are still concerns about COVID-19 and the decision by the province not to make masks mandatory in public schools. Nathalie Sturgeon has more.

New Brunswick reported four deaths linked to COVID-19 in its latest weekly report.

That’s a slight decrease from the six deaths reported in the previous week.

In the seven-day period ending Aug. 27, the province also saw 31 new hospital admissions, up from 21 reported last week. There are currently 33 active hospitalizations including four people in ICU.

Another 712 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in that week, for an average of 102 new cases each day. The province does not include the number of self-reported rapid test positives in its report.

Read more: New Brunswick schools won’t have mandatory masks in the fall

Among the samples randomly selected for further analysis, the province says 82 per cent of cases showed to be the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron — the dominant strain globally in the seventh wave. The other 18 per cent were the BA.4 subvariant.

The province estimates there were 1,072 active cases on Aug. 27.

As of Tuesday, 53.5 per cent of New Brunswickers received at least three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Another 235 people rolled up their sleeves to get their first dose in the past week.

The province continues to say “individuals that are unprotected by vaccine continue to have the highest rate of hospitalization for COVID-19 and ICU admissions.

