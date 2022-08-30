Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Freedom convoy’ organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber will face trial in Sept. 2023

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2022 12:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Tamara Lich, ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer, granted new bail hearing' Tamara Lich, ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer, granted new bail hearing
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the "Freedom Convoy," was granted a new bail hearing on Tuesday after an Ontario Superior Court justice ruled that an earlier order on July 8 for Lich's detainment was "clearly inappropriate." She was re-arrested after having contact with a fellow protest leader at an awards gala in Toronto last month. It was alleged she had violated her previous bail conditions – Jul 26, 2022

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber — two of the main organizers of the so-called “Freedom Convoy — are expected to face trial in September 2023 for charges related to the massive demonstration that gridlocked downtown Ottawa earlier this year.

The convoy blocked roads with big rigs and other vehicles for three weeks as the city fell into what many officials have described a state of “lawlessness.”

Lich and Barber were both arrested the day before hundreds of police officers in tactical gear moved in to remove the demonstrators from the roads around Parliament Hill in February.

Read more: Tamara Lich, ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer, to be released on bail

The pair have been co-accused of mischief, obstructing police, and counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The trial is expected to start at the beginning of September next year and last about 16 days.

Lich and Barber have been released on bail with strict instructions not to communicate with each other or with other convoy organizers unless under the supervision of their lawyers.

Click to play video: 'Convoy organizers potentially face lengthy prison time' Convoy organizers potentially face lengthy prison time
Convoy organizers potentially face lengthy prison time – Feb 22, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
tamara lich tagChris Barber tagtamara lich bail tagTamara Lich charged tagTamara Lich Trial tagChris Barber charged tagChris Barber trial tagFreedom Convoy trials tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers