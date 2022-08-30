Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cyclist struck in hit-and-run crash in Middlesex County: police

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 10:14 am
OPP crusier. View image in full screen
OPP crusier. File

Middlesex County OPP say a cyclist was struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene over the weekend.

On Saturday at 7:10 p.m., a collision was reported on Komoka Road in Middlesex Centre Township.

Read more: Two rescued after vehicle crashes into Elgin County ravine

Investigators say that around 5:30 p.m., a cyclist had been struck from behind by an unknown vehicle that fled the area.

Trending Stories

The cyclist was later located by a passing vehicle and was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Middlesex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCollision tagOntario Provincial Police tagInvestigation tagHit and Run tagMiddlesex County tagCyclist tagKomoka Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers