Cyclist struck in hit-and-run crash in Middlesex County: police

Send this page to someone via email

Middlesex County OPP say a cyclist was struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene over the weekend.

On Saturday at 7:10 p.m., a collision was reported on Komoka Road in Middlesex Centre Township.

Read more: Two rescued after vehicle crashes into Elgin County ravine

Investigators say that around 5:30 p.m., a cyclist had been struck from behind by an unknown vehicle that fled the area.

The cyclist was later located by a passing vehicle and was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Middlesex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.