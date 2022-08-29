Menu

Crime

Steinbach RCMP investigate after Winnipeg man charged with first-degree murder in rural homicide

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 11:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Steinbach RCMP investigate after Winnipeg man charged with first-degree murder in rural homicide' Steinbach RCMP investigate after Winnipeg man charged with first-degree murder in rural homicide
A 20-year-old Winnipeg man faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a 20-year-old woman over the weekend outside the city.

Steinbach RCMP were notified Saturday afternoon a homicide had occurred and responded to a residence on Creekside Drive in Steinbach.

The suspect had already fled in his vehicle by the time officers arrived, and police determined the dead victim was in the suspect’s vehicle.

An intensive search began for the suspect, whose vehicle was spotted on Highway 52 near La Broquerie. As officers took him into custody, his vehicle caught on fire.

READ MORE: Arrest made in Higgins Avenue murder

Once the fire was put out, officers looked inside and didn’t find a body.

Shortly after, they received a tip that sent them to an area just south of Woodridge, where they found the body on a remote ATV trail.

20-year-old Josh Benoit was charged on Sunday with the crime. Police say he and the victim knew each other.

