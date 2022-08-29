Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario must consult public, groups before expanding ‘strong mayor’ powers: AMO

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2022 3:01 pm
Premier Doug Ford responds to a question from the media on the final day of the summer meeting of the Canada's Premiers in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Premier Doug Ford responds to a question from the media on the final day of the summer meeting of the Canada's Premiers in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

A group representing Ontario municipalities says the province must conduct broad consultations as it considers expanding so-called “strong mayor” powers to communities other than Toronto and Ottawa.

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario says the government should consult the public as well as professional and municipal political organizations on the issue.

AMO is among several organizations and stakeholders weighing in on the proposed law before a legislative committee today.

Trending Stories

Read more: Strong mayor powers to be expanded to more Ontario cities

AMO’s executive director, Brian Rosborough, told the committee the group wasn’t consulted on the legislation but was briefed on the details “immediately before” the bill was introduced earlier this month.

The bill would give the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa veto powers over bylaws that conflict with provincial priorities, such as building housing.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Doug Ford has said those powers will eventually be extended to mayors in some other municipalities.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Doug Ford tagFord government tagAssociation of Municipalities of Ontario tagAMO tagstrong mayor powers tagStrong Mayors tagOntario Mayors tagstrong mayors ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers