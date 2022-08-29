Menu

Canada

Woman, boy rescued from Lake Ontario near Oakville park: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 1:40 pm
Woman, boy rescued from Lake Ontario near Oakville park: police - image
Halton Regional Police Service

Halton police say two people were pulled from Lake Ontario by its marine unit at Coronation Park on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Ryan Anderson told Global News officers were called out around 10:30 a.m. following a call of “persons in distress in the water.”

A boy, believed to be about 12 years old, was extracted from the lake and with no injuries, according to Anderson.

A woman was also located in the water by Oakville Fire, removed and taken to hospital by EMS.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing, Anderson said.

