Man in critical condition after police-involved shooting

A man is in critical condition after an officer involved shooting in Windsor Park on Saturday.

Winnipeg Police say shots were fired around 2 a.m. on Saturday, on Bernier Bay, after an officer involved shooting last night.

Heavy Police presence could be seen throughout the afternoon on Saturday, and the investigation into what happened has been taken over by the Independent Investigation Unit.

Police say more information will be released in the coming days.