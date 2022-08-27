Menu

Crime

Man in critical condition after police-involved shooting

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted August 27, 2022 7:05 pm
Police investigate at the scene of a police shooting in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. View image in full screen
Police investigate at the scene of a police shooting in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A man is in critical condition after an officer involved shooting in Windsor Park on Saturday.

Winnipeg Police say shots were fired around 2 a.m. on Saturday, on Bernier Bay, after an officer involved shooting last night.

Heavy Police presence could be seen throughout the afternoon on Saturday, and the investigation into what happened has been taken over by the Independent Investigation Unit.

Police say more information will be released in the coming days.

