Pro rodeo gets off to soggy start in Lethbridge

Spectators found themselves huddling in the upper levels of the Rocky Mountain Turf Club grandstand Thursday night after heavy rains came down partway through the Lethbridge & District Pro Rodeo.

“We can rodeo generally in the rain, but I’ve never seen rain that hard during a rodeo in my career,” said executive producer of the event Kynan Vine.

Due to close proximity of lightning, organizers made the call to pause both the rodeo and midway at Whoop-Up Days, an annual five-day fair in Lethbridge.

“We’re working with metal fences and everything,” Vine added. “So I think that was the right decision. And after it was all over we continued on and we had a great performance.”

Vine said it’s the first time pro rodeo has been back in Lethbridge in more than seven years.

Competitors came from across the world to compete in nine events. They’re looking to qualify for the Canadian Finals Rodeo and National Finals Rodeo.

The muddy conditions are a hinderance to performers, and crews were hard at work early to prepare the venue for Friday night’s competition.

“For the weather conditions, we had some really fast times in the timed events (on Thursday), and some really great scores in the rough stock events.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "For the weather conditions, we had some really fast times in the timed events (on Thursday), and some really great scores in the rough stock events."

Drayton Broderson aspires to be in the rodeo and was excited for one event in particular.

“I like watching the pros team rope because I kind of want to be like them in a few years,” Borderson told Global News as he headed to his seat.

Vine believes having the rodeo back means a lot to people in the area and hopes to make it an annual event.

“Especially for the local competitors, and (stock suppliers) and people that really truly value the traditions that we have for the rodeo.”

