Homicide detectives investigate death of man in west Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating the suspicious death of a man in his 30s in west Edmonton.

Officers arrived on scene at a multi-unit residence near 102 Avenue and 158 Street at around 8 a.m. on Friday.

They were called to a disturbance and found a man who was injured.

EMS responded, but he died from his injuries at the scene, EPS said.

The homicide section is investigating. An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

Anyone with information about this suspicious death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.