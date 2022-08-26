Menu

Crime

Wanted high-risk sex offender missing hours after release from B.C. prison

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 5:57 pm
John Field, 60, is a high-risk offender. He was released from a federal penitentiary in Agassiz, B.C. on Thurs. Aug. 25, 2022, and disappeared the very same night. He is now wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant. View image in full screen
John Field, 60, is a high-risk offender. He was released from a federal penitentiary in Agassiz, B.C. on Thurs. Aug. 25, 2022, and disappeared the very same night. He is now wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant. Handout/Vancouver Police Department

Vancouver police are alerting the public that a high-risk sex offender is on the loose just hours after his release from prison.

John Frederick Field, 60, left the maximum security Kent Institution in Agassiz, B.C. on Thursday, after serving a sentence for sexual assault, breaking and entering, robbery and theft.

He attended his halfway house in Vancouver, walked out around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and has not been seen or heard from since.

Read more: Man found in unit with Noelle O’Soup’s remains was wanted on Canada-wide warrant

“This is a man who has done this before, who has a significant history for violent offences,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in an interview.

Trending Stories

“The risk to public safety does elevate when he’s using drugs, so the fact that he’s disappeared again so soon after his release is a significant public safety concern for us.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'RCMP looking for Denis Ivziku on international drug charges' RCMP looking for Denis Ivziku on international drug charges
RCMP looking for Denis Ivziku on international drug charges – Aug 11, 2022

A Canada-wide warrant has now been issued for Field’s re-arrest.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts not to approach him and contact 911 immediately.

The handout photo of Field is current, taken shortly before his release from prison, Addison added.

