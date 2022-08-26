Wanted high-risk sex offender missing hours after release from B.C. prison

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are alerting the public that a high-risk sex offender is on the loose just hours after his release from prison.

John Frederick Field, 60, left the maximum security Kent Institution in Agassiz, B.C. on Thursday, after serving a sentence for sexual assault, breaking and entering, robbery and theft.

He attended his halfway house in Vancouver, walked out around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and has not been seen or heard from since.

“This is a man who has done this before, who has a significant history for violent offences,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in an interview.

“The risk to public safety does elevate when he’s using drugs, so the fact that he’s disappeared again so soon after his release is a significant public safety concern for us.”

A Canada-wide warrant has now been issued for Field’s re-arrest.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts not to approach him and contact 911 immediately.

The handout photo of Field is current, taken shortly before his release from prison, Addison added.