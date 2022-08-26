George Foreman accused of sexually assaulting 2 underage teens in 1970s

Send this page to someone via email

Two women, now both in their 60s, have accused former world heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman of raping them when they were teenagers in the 1970s.

In a lawsuit filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, the two women (identified only using the pseudonyms Denise S. and Gwen H.) claim Foreman had non-consensual sex with them between the ages of 13 and 16.

According to People magazine, which viewed the legal documents, Foreman, 73, is not mentioned by name in the lawsuit, but is referred as a “former professional heavyweight boxer who went professional in 1969″ and who “defeated Joe Frazier in 1973 to become the heavyweight champion.”

Foreman adamantly denied the allegations in a statement to the New York Times last month.

“Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family. They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s,” the statement reads.

“I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations. I will work with my lawyers to fully and truthfully expose my accusers’ scheme and defend myself in court.”

“I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from them either,” the statement concluded.

In the lawsuit, both women claim they were under 10 years old when they met Foreman through their fathers, the New York Times reported. One father was reportedly a boxer and Foreman’s sparring partner, and the other a boxing manager.

Both women claim Foreman groomed them for several years.

The woman identified as Gwen H. claimed she was 15 years old when Foreman began to sexually assault her. She alleged Foreman used her father’s employment as reason to keep their relationship a secret, saying, “You don’t want your dad to lose his job, do you?”

She claimed she was raped by Foreman numerous times until she turned 16.

According to People, the other woman, Denise S., met Foreman when she was eight years old. She claimed in the lawsuit the boxer raped her on several occasions in 1976, including at a hotel in San Francisco. Foreman would have been around 24 at the time.

“At all relevant times, Plaintiff was a minor of approximately 13-16 years old and had no ability or legal capacity to consent to the aforementioned sexual acts,” the lawsuit states.

The women are asking for a trial by jury. The lawsuit claims they “suffered injuries including, but not limited to, physical and mental pain and suffering, physical injuries, past and future costs of medical care and treatment, and past and future loss of earnings and earning capacity, in an amount not yet ascertained, but which exceeds the minimum jurisdictional limits of this Court.”

The New York Times reported the lawsuit was filed under a California law that allows individuals who have experienced sexual abuse in their childhood to file civil claims. The law expires at the end of 2022.

Foreman, who is perhaps equally as famous for his George Foreman Grill, won an Olympic gold medal for boxing in 1968. He defeated Joe Frazier for the world heavyweight title in 1973, though he lost it to Muhammad Ali the following year.

At 38 years old, Foreman returned to boxing and in 1994 became the oldest person to win to win a heavyweight champion title.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

