Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Man, 30, charged in connection with Mississauga bank robbery: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 7:09 pm
Peel Regional Police work the scene around a home in Brampton, Ont., on November 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police work the scene around a home in Brampton, Ont., on November 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on August 23, at around 2 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery at a bank in the Derry Road West and McLaughlin Road area.

Police said the suspect approached the teller and allegedly produced a handwritten note demanding money.

Officers said the teller complied and turned over a quantity of cash.

According to police, the suspect left the bank and was seen fleeing on foot.

“Through a detailed criminal investigation and canvass of the area, which included the discovery of discarded evidence, investigators with the Central Robbery Bureau were able to identify and locate the suspect the following day,” police said in a news release.

The force said the suspect was located at a motel, driving a grey vehicle.

Police said 30-year-old Thamiran Amirthaganesan from Mississauga was arrested.

He has been charged with robbery and wearing a disguise.

Police said he appeared in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
