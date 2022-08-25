Man, 30, charged in connection with Mississauga bank robbery: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on August 23, at around 2 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery at a bank in the Derry Road West and McLaughlin Road area.

Police said the suspect approached the teller and allegedly produced a handwritten note demanding money.

Officers said the teller complied and turned over a quantity of cash.

According to police, the suspect left the bank and was seen fleeing on foot.

“Through a detailed criminal investigation and canvass of the area, which included the discovery of discarded evidence, investigators with the Central Robbery Bureau were able to identify and locate the suspect the following day,” police said in a news release.

The force said the suspect was located at a motel, driving a grey vehicle.

Police said 30-year-old Thamiran Amirthaganesan from Mississauga was arrested.

He has been charged with robbery and wearing a disguise.

Police said he appeared in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).