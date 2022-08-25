Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Campbellford Memorial Hospital to temporarily close emergency department overnight Aug. 25-26

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 5:19 pm
The emergency department at Campbellford Memorial Hospital will be closed overnight Aug. 25 to Aug. 26. View image in full screen
The emergency department at Campbellford Memorial Hospital will be closed overnight Aug. 25 to Aug. 26. Campbellford Memorial Hospital

An “unexpected” nursing staff shortage has prompted Campbellford Memorial Hospital to temporarily close its emergency department on Thursday evening to Friday morning.

The closure at the hospital in the Municipality of Trent Hills in Northumberland County will take effect from 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25 to 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 26.

Read more: ‘Mind boggling’: ERs big and small across Canada struggle amid staffing crisis

The hospital says a contingency plan is in place for the temporary closure to ensure the impact to patient care is as minimal as possible.

“EMS and other emergency services are aware of the temporary closure and during these hours, ambulances will take patients directly to the closest area hospital that offers emergency medical services,” the hospital stated.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone requiring emergency health care treatment during the closure should call 9-1-1.

Anyone requiring urgent health-care treatment should go directly to one of the following hospitals:

  • Northumberland Hills Hospital, 1000 DePalma Dr., in Cobourg
  • Quinte Healthcare Corporation – Trenton Memorial Hospital, 242 King St., in Trenton
  • Quinte Healthcare Corporation – Belleville General Hospital, 265 Dundas St. E., in  Belleville
  • Peterborough Regional Health Centre, 1 Hospital Dr., in Peterborough.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the implications of the shortage of health human resources throughout the province,” stated CMH president and CEO Eric Hanna. “CMH is continuously re-evaluating our strategies to recruit and retain members of our team during these challenging times.”

Click to play video: 'A new voice for Canada’s nurses' A new voice for Canada’s nurses
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario Hospitals tagTrent Hills tagEmergency Department tagOntario Healthcare tagCampbellford Memorial Hospital tagnurse shortage tagCMH taghospital staffing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers