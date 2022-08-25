Campbellford Memorial Hospital to temporarily close emergency department overnight Aug. 25-26

Send this page to someone via email

An “unexpected” nursing staff shortage has prompted Campbellford Memorial Hospital to temporarily close its emergency department on Thursday evening to Friday morning.

The closure at the hospital in the Municipality of Trent Hills in Northumberland County will take effect from 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25 to 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 26.

The hospital says a contingency plan is in place for the temporary closure to ensure the impact to patient care is as minimal as possible.

“EMS and other emergency services are aware of the temporary closure and during these hours, ambulances will take patients directly to the closest area hospital that offers emergency medical services,” the hospital stated.

Anyone requiring emergency health care treatment during the closure should call 9-1-1.

Anyone requiring urgent health-care treatment should go directly to one of the following hospitals:

Northumberland Hills Hospital, 1000 DePalma Dr., in Cobourg

Quinte Healthcare Corporation – Trenton Memorial Hospital, 242 King St., in Trenton

Quinte Healthcare Corporation – Belleville General Hospital, 265 Dundas St. E., in Belleville

Peterborough Regional Health Centre, 1 Hospital Dr., in Peterborough.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the implications of the shortage of health human resources throughout the province,” stated CMH president and CEO Eric Hanna. “CMH is continuously re-evaluating our strategies to recruit and retain members of our team during these challenging times.”