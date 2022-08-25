SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

Canada sanctions Russian ‘architect’ of Ukraine child abduction scheme

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 25, 2022 5:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Putin’s plans have backfired, resulting in growing support for Ukraine' Putin’s plans have backfired, resulting in growing support for Ukraine
Instead of the swift victory it had expected, Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine has dragged on for months. Western nations are supporting Ukraine, while Russia faces stiff global consequences. Eric Sorensen looks at the ripple effects of Russian President Vladimir Putin's miscalculations.

Canada has sanctioned a Russian woman whom the foreign affairs minister’s office alleges is the architect of a scheme to abduct Ukrainian children and facilitate their adoption into Russian homes.

The federal government has imposed sanctions on Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s children’s rights commissioner, who has been accused by Ukraine of organizing the removal of children from the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Read more: Canadian Forces airlift teams pivot focus to Ukraine with move from Kuwait to U.K.

The Ukrainian ambassador to Canada says her country is trying hard to get children abducted by Russia back.

Trending Stories

Thousands of children have been transported to Russia from the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, including from orphanages.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna’s Ukrainian community celebrates Ukrainian Independence Day' Kelowna’s Ukrainian community celebrates Ukrainian Independence Day
Kelowna’s Ukrainian community celebrates Ukrainian Independence Day

Adrien Blanchard, a spokesman for Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, says targeting children and in many cases orphans is diabolical and cannot go unpunished.

Story continues below advertisement

He says Lvova-Belova is the architect of the system which has inflicted pain on thousands of Ukrainian children and families.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
