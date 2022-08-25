Brighton resident plans to travel following $50,000 lottery win: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A Brighton, Ont., resident plans to travel after winning $50,000 on a lottery ticket.

According to the OLG, Shawn Morgan, 58, won the second prize in the July 27 draw for Ontario 49.

His winning ticket was purchased at Main St. Variety in Brighton, but Morgan says he checked the OLG’s app to learn of his win.

“I was at home watching TV with my wife when it dawned on me that I had some tickets to check,” he said. “I used the OLG App on my phone and saw the ‘Big Winner’ screen. I thought I was seeing things.

“My wife’s jaw dropped! We told our kids, and they are so happy for us.”

Story continues below advertisement

The automotive industry worker says he has been playing the lottery for a decade. He plans to share the win with his family and have a trip with his wife.

“This is so awesome – I celebrated that night. We had so much fun,” he said. “We would like to visit Maine in the autumn and be sure to go somewhere warm this winter. The rest will be put in the bank.”

Ontario 49 is $1 per play and the draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday.