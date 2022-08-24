Group stranded on Okanagan Lake rescued by Vernon Search and Rescue

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon Search and Rescue came to the aid of three men stranded on Okanagan Lake on Tuesday night.

According to the search and rescue society, the trio went out for an evening float on an eight-foot inflatable when winds and a storm pushed them from shore.

“Our boat crew responded, found the subjects and brought them to shore,” said Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR), adding the rescue happened at night.

Read more: Local lifeguard recognized for bravery in Okanagan Lake boat crash rescue

“It took our team about two hours start to finish, but it was a much longer and wetter night for our stranded floaters.”

Search and rescue is reminding lake enthusiasts to be prepared when they head out, and to especially pay attention to the weather.

Story continues below advertisement

“Last night’s storm, while not in the forecast, could be seen building for several hours,” said VSAR.

“Keep an eye on the weather and have the ability to adapt to changes. If you do not have the gear, skills or experience to safely respond to unexpected changes, it’s smart to come up with a different plan.”

View image in full screen Another view of the rescue boat used by Vernon Search and Rescue. VSAR

VSAR said the men wound up calling 911, which then relayed the information to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. In turn, Vernon Search and Rescue was called.

The men also used their cellphones and used GPS location services, which allowed VSAR to roughly locate them within a 500-metre radius in the middle of the lake.

VSAR said the men were camping and were from out of the region, adding they began floating on the lake on the Westside, near Westside Road.

Story continues below advertisement

In all, VSAR had seven volunteers on scene: Four in the rescue boat and three onshore.

2:07 Okanagan Lake kayak rescue caught on camera Okanagan Lake kayak rescue caught on camera – May 11, 2021