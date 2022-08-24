Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Health minister, Doctors of BC to announce new supports for family physicians

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 4:36 pm
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: B.C. Health Minister is expected to make an announcement at 2:00 p.m. PT

Health Minister Adrian Dix will join Doctors of BC on Wednesday to announce new supports for struggling family physicians and their patients in the province.

Dix and Dr. Ramneek Dosanjh, president of the advocacy group, are scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. at Canada Place in Vancouver.

The press conference will be livestreamed on the Global News website and Facebook page.

Read more: B.C. nurses sound alarm, working up to 133% overcapacity at Kootenay hospital

Doctors of BC is an association of 14,000 physicians, residents and medical students in the province.

Its representatives have been meeting with Dix for months to develop solutions to a number of challenges, including soaring overhead costs, stagnant wages and the fee-for-service model.

Story continues below advertisement

On Aug. 13, 16 physicians in Sechelt penned a letter to the provincial government stating that their business expenses have “exponentially increased” while their salaries have not, hampering their ability to pay their staff living wages, and putting patient care at risk.

“Our fee structure ignores increased patient volumes and complexities amidst a steadily growing population on the Sunshine Coast,” the letter said.

“We are contributing a substantial percentage of personal income to cover overhead costs and the continued increases are simply not sustainable.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Sechelt family doctors call for financial aid amid rising clinic costs' Sechelt family doctors call for financial aid amid rising clinic costs
Sechelt family doctors call for financial aid amid rising clinic costs – Aug 15, 2022

Dix has previously said the province needs to make simpler contract models that give doctors options to move between fee-for-service care models and public health care.

According to the health minister, since 2017, alternative payments to doctors whose services are not delivered through fee-for-service models have increased from $500 million to about $750 million — an increase of about 15 per cent every year for the past three years.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, B.C. continues to work to attract new domestic and international physicians. About 38,000 new staff have joined the province’s health care system, including 600 new doctors, in the past five years, Dix has said.

Read more: With stagnant wages and increased costs, 16 Sechelt doctors ask B.C. government for help

Nearly 1 million British Columbians don’t have a family doctor.

In a previous interview, Dosanjh said the province must strengthen the system such that neither patients nor doctors are tempted to seek greener pastures in a privatized program or another province. It also needs to improve working conditions for physicians, while reducing the required paperwork and clinic management costs, she said.

“Especially with the levels of morale distress and physician burnout that we’re seeing, people can’t continue to do the type of care they were already providing,” Dosanjh told Global News in June.

“Doctors like to provide different types of care and how they practice is variable and we need to be able to go to them with a menu of compensation possibilities.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Adrian Dix tagBC government tagDoctor Shortage tagBC health care tagBC Ministry of Health tagHealth care crisis tagDoctors Of BC tagBC Doctors tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers