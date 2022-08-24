Health minister, Doctors of BC to announce new supports for family physicians

Send this page to someone via email

Health Minister Adrian Dix will join Doctors of BC on Wednesday to announce new supports for struggling family physicians and their patients in the province.

Dix and Dr. Ramneek Dosanjh, president of the advocacy group, are scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. at Canada Place in Vancouver.

Doctors of BC is an association of 14,000 physicians, residents and medical students in the province.

Its representatives have been meeting with Dix for months to develop solutions to a number of challenges, including soaring overhead costs, stagnant wages and the fee-for-service model.

On Aug. 13, 16 physicians in Sechelt penned a letter to the provincial government stating that their business expenses have “exponentially increased” while their salaries have not, hampering their ability to pay their staff living wages, and putting patient care at risk.

“Our fee structure ignores increased patient volumes and complexities amidst a steadily growing population on the Sunshine Coast,” the letter said.

“We are contributing a substantial percentage of personal income to cover overhead costs and the continued increases are simply not sustainable.”

Dix has previously said the province needs to make simpler contract models that give doctors options to move between fee-for-service care models and public health care.

According to the health minister, since 2017, alternative payments to doctors whose services are not delivered through fee-for-service models have increased from $500 million to about $750 million — an increase of about 15 per cent every year for the past three years.

Meanwhile, B.C. continues to work to attract new domestic and international physicians. About 38,000 new staff have joined the province’s health care system, including 600 new doctors, in the past five years, Dix has said.

Nearly 1 million British Columbians don’t have a family doctor.

In a previous interview, Dosanjh said the province must strengthen the system such that neither patients nor doctors are tempted to seek greener pastures in a privatized program or another province. It also needs to improve working conditions for physicians, while reducing the required paperwork and clinic management costs, she said.

“Especially with the levels of morale distress and physician burnout that we’re seeing, people can’t continue to do the type of care they were already providing,” Dosanjh told Global News in June.

“Doctors like to provide different types of care and how they practice is variable and we need to be able to go to them with a menu of compensation possibilities.”