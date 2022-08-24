Winnipeg cops still looking to ID suspect in 2021 rash of hate graffiti

Winnipeg police are reaching out to the public for help in identifying a suspect believed to have spray-painted hateful messages on 10 Pembina Highway businesses last summer, including a bank, a church, a law firm, a brewery, a cafe and a hair salon.
The buildings were tagged with swastikas and other graffiti overnight between midnight and 4 a.m. on July 22, 2021.
The suspected vandal is described as being in his 20s or 30s and was captured on surveillance video wearing lime green shorts, a red and white cap and a plaid shirt. Police said he was also carrying a distinctive black gym bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
