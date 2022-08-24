Winnipeg cops still looking to ID suspect in 2021 rash of hate graffiti

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are reaching out to the public for help in identifying a suspect believed to have spray-painted hateful messages on 10 Pembina Highway businesses last summer, including a bank, a church, a law firm, a brewery, a cafe and a hair salon.

The buildings were tagged with swastikas and other graffiti overnight between midnight and 4 a.m. on July 22, 2021.

A surveillance image of a man suspected of painting hate symbols on multiple Winnipeg businesses. Winnipeg Police Service

Read more: Swastikas among hateful messaging found on vandalized Pembina Highway businesses

Story continues below advertisement

The suspected vandal is described as being in his 20s or 30s and was captured on surveillance video wearing lime green shorts, a red and white cap and a plaid shirt. Police said he was also carrying a distinctive black gym bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

0:51 Hate crime investigators reach out to public to ID Winnipeg vandal Hate crime investigators reach out to public to ID Winnipeg vandal – Jul 29, 2021