Health

Global COVID deaths fell 15% in past week as cases dipped: WHO

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 24, 2022 11:54 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 remains global health emergency, omicron subvariants driving transmission: WHO' COVID-19 remains global health emergency, omicron subvariants driving transmission: WHO
WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19 remains global health emergency, omicron subvariants driving transmission, says WHO – Jul 12, 2022

The number of coronavirus deaths reported worldwide fell by 15% in the past week while new infections dropped by 9%, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

In its latest weekly assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.N. health agency said there were 5.3 million new cases and more than 14,000 deaths reported last week. WHO said the number of new infections declined in every world region except the Western Pacific.

Deaths jumped by more than 183% in Africa but fell by nearly a third in Europe and by 15% in the Americas. Still, WHO warned that COVID-19 numbers are likely severely underestimated as many countries have dropped their testing and surveillance protocols to monitor the virus, meaning that there are far fewer cases being detected.

Read more: ‘We cannot live with 15,000 deaths a week’: WHO warns on rise in COVID fatalities

WHO said the predominant COVID-19 variant worldwide is omicron subvariant BA.5, which accounts for more than 70% of virus sequences shared with the world’s biggest public viral database. Omicron variants account for 99% of all sequences reported in the last month.

Earlier this week, Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to authorize its combination COVID-19 vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron relatives, BA.4 and BA.5, a key step towards opening a fall booster campaign.

Click to play video: 'WHO says world’s COVID-19 death toll nearly 15 million, three times more than estimated' WHO says world’s COVID-19 death toll nearly 15 million, three times more than estimated
WHO says world’s COVID-19 death toll nearly 15 million, three times more than estimated – May 5, 2022

The Food and Drug Administration had ordered vaccine makers to tweak their shots to target BA.4 and BA.5, which are better than ever at dodging immunity from earlier vaccination or infection.

Meanwhile, in the U.K., regulators authorized a version of Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine last week that includes protection against the earlier omicron subvariant BA.1. British officials will offer it to people aged 50 and over beginning next month.

Read more: COVID-19 pandemic has killed nearly 15M globally, including indirect deaths: WHO

In Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Cabinet approved legislation Wednesday that ensures basic protective measures against the coronavirus pandemic are continued during the fall and winter, when more virus cases are expected.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, millions of students wearing face masks streamed back to primary and secondary schools across the country on Monday for their first in-person classes after two years of coronavirus lockdowns.

Officials had grappled with daunting problems, including classroom shortages, lingering COVID-19 fears, an approaching storm and quake-damaged school buildings in the country’s north, to welcome back nearly 28 million students who enrolled for the school year.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
