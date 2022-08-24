Menu

Crime

4 facing charges after London, Ont. police find loaded handgun, drugs in home

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 24, 2022 11:13 am
Police say they seized a loaded handgun, 44 grams of fentanyl, 50 grams of meth and over $1,800 in cash. London police/Provided

London, Ont., police say four people are facing charges after a home on Hamilton Road was searched.

Police say the search took place Tuesday after officers received information about a group of unwanted individuals in a residence who reportedly had a firearm.

Police seized a loaded handgun, 44 grams of fentanyl, 50 grams of meth and over $1,800 in cash.

The total drug value is estimated to be $18,700, police say.

Two 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old, all from Toronto, as well as a 55-year-old of no fixed address are facing drug trafficking and firearm related charges.

The three individuals from Toronto are set to appear in court on Wednesday while the 55-year-old is set to appear in court on Sept. 30.

Click to play video: 'Police in Ontario lay over 400 charges, seize $1.3M in drugs' Police in Ontario lay over 400 charges, seize $1.3M in drugs
