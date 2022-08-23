Global Edmonton names Scott Roberts new co-anchor of Global News Hour at 6

Send this page to someone via email

Veteran news anchor and reporter Scott Roberts has been named the new co-anchor of Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton.

Roberts will join Carole Anne Devaney on the news desk starting on Sept. 1.

“I’m incredibly excited to be back in Edmonton,” Roberts said. “I started my television career in Alberta and it’s a privilege to be able to come back and tell the stories of this province and this city again. No one does local news better than Global Edmonton and I can’t wait to get to work with Carole Anne and the entire team.”

The move comes after Global Edmonton staple Gord Steinke announced his retirement in April. Steinke’s last day on the anchor desk will be Aug. 31.

“After sharing the anchor desk with Carole Anne for over a decade and so many amazing newscasts and road shows in the community, I’m honoured to pass the torch on to Scott Roberts,” Steinke said.

“I wish Scott and Carole Anne much success and hope they have as many rewarding experiences bringing news and information to our loyal viewers as I did for over my 30-year career at Global Edmonton.”

Following word of Steinke’s retirement, Global Edmonton embarked on an extensive Canada-wide search for someone who reflects the values that matter most to Edmontonians.

Roberts is an award-winning investigative journalist who has been honoured with several Edward R. Murrow Awards and RTDNA Awards. He is also the recipient of a Jack Webster Award.

Born in Ontario, Roberts grated with honours from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University) and began his career as a print journalist at the Toronto Star and then The Globe and Mail. He launched his TV career in Edmonton where he worked as a weekend news anchor and reporter with CTV for five years. He was most recently co-anchor of CTV News at Six in Vancouver.

“We are so lucky to have a seasoned, award-winning journalist joining our team,” Devaney said. “Scott is professional, friendly and engaging. He knows and loves Edmonton and is excited to be back here. He will be a great asset to our newsroom.”

Upon Steinke’s departure, Devaney will be the new anchor of Global News at 5 Edmonton.