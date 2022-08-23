John Tory promises to tackle housing shortage if re-elected as Toronto mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto mayoral candidate John Tory announced a five-point plan to address the city’s housing shortage this morning, his first policy promise in his bid for re-election.

Tory’s plan includes allowing more mid-range developments of four units or less on major roads and in areas served by transit, as well as the creation of a new division to streamline the building process.

The plan would also see the city enact a so-called “use it or lose it” policy for developers sitting on approved but undeveloped land, which would see them pay higher taxes or have their zoning approvals expire after a certain timeframe.

At the announcement this morning, Tory said he wants to help young Torontonians have a chance to live in the neighbourhoods where they grew up and senior residents stay in their areas when they decide to downsize.

House prices in Ontario nearly tripled in the last 10 years, far outpacing income growth, a government-commissioned task force report said last year. The province is also 1.2 million homes — both rental and owned — short of the G7 average.

Earlier this month, Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark introduced legislation that would give the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa veto powers over bylaws that conflict with provincial priorities, such as building housing.

Premier Doug Ford has said the so-called “strong mayor” powers would be expanded to other municipalities.

Meanwhile, another mayoral candidate, Gil Penalosa, commented on Tory’s announcement saying “Mayor Tory has failed the citizens for the last eight years on housing.”

“The young people and people of all ages know that rent is much higher, to buy something is much higher, and it’s almost impossible,” Penalosa continued.

He added that Tory’s five-point plan should have “been done in the first six months of his eight-year term.”

The Ontario municipal elections are set to take place Oct. 24.

— With files from Global News

We’ve made strong progress over the past 8 years to get housing built in Toronto but to tackle increased affordability challenges brought on by a national housing shortage we need to build more homes, faster. Today, I announced my Five Point Housing Plan: https://t.co/eA2aKmxG3Z pic.twitter.com/JuebgpnE6m — John Tory (@JohnTory) August 23, 2022