Environment Canada issues air quality advisory for Saskatchewan due to smoke

Parts of Saskatchewan have an air quality statement from Environment Canada that began Monday morning due to smoke from wildfires.

Environment Canada said this advisory reaches into the northwest part of Saskatchewan, including Lloydminster, Ile a la Crosse – Buffalo Narrows – Beauval, Meadow Lake – Big River – Green Lake – Pierceland, and The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburg.

Terri Lang is a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada and says this smoke is coming from more than one place.

“There are a number of sources of smoke, there are fires in Northern Saskatchewan, fires in the Northwest Territories, in the Yukon, and in Northern Alberta,” said Lang.

“For the most part, it’s hovering in the moderate to high poor quality. Further south, people might notice that there’s smoke around.”

She said people in the southern part of the province could see hazy skies, orange sunrises and sunsets, but won’t have the air quality brought down to poor quality.

Lang said this smoke is expected to hang around for a couple of days and that it could be worse in the evening and mornings.

Air quality statements were issued for parts of Saskatchewan following the increase in wildfire activity in the north. Environment Canada

“It’s only recently in Northern Alberta and Northern Saskatchewan that the fires have started to get a little more active, so that’s why we’re seeing a little bit more smoke.”

Lang said it’s been a slower summer in terms of smoke for people in the southern parts of Saskatchewan, but said residents in the north have been seeing a lot more of it.

The air quality statement said residents in the areas affected by wildfire smoke could experience symptoms like coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath, and that they should consult the air quality health index.