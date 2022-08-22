Peterborough police seek tow truck that fled collision in Cavan-Monaghan Township

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are looking for a tow truck that reportedly fled the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on Sunday afternoon.

Around noon, Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a three-vehicle collision in the area of Highway 7A and County Road 10 in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Police say officers learned a flatbed tow truck had rear-ended two other vehicles but then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported but the vehicles were damaged, police said.

No description of the suspect vehicle was provided by police, who are appealing to witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

Advertisement