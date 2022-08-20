Menu

Canada

12 injured after Toronto Island ferry crashes at downtown dock

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2022 7:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Toronto: August 20, 2022' Global News at 6 Toronto: August 20, 2022
Global News at 6 Toronto: August 20, 2022

Paramedics say 12 people sustained minor injuries this afternoon when a Toronto Island ferry crashed as it approached a downtown Terminal.

Toronto Paramedic Services spokeswoman Jennifer Dart says five of those hurt were taken to hospital for treatment, but none of the injuries are deemed to be serious.

City police say the crash took place around 5 p.m. as the boat was approaching the Jack Layton dock in the downtown core.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Fire Services District Chief Stephan Powell says there were more than 900 passengers on board at the time, adding no one fell into the water.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Click to play video: 'High-ranking Toronto police officer suspended over alleged ‘incident’' High-ranking Toronto police officer suspended over alleged ‘incident’
High-ranking Toronto police officer suspended over alleged ‘incident’

Powell says an investigation will determine whether the ferry sustained any damage.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
