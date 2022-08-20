12 injured after Toronto Island ferry crashes at downtown dock

Send this page to someone via email

Paramedics say 12 people sustained minor injuries this afternoon when a Toronto Island ferry crashed as it approached a downtown Terminal.

Toronto Paramedic Services spokeswoman Jennifer Dart says five of those hurt were taken to hospital for treatment, but none of the injuries are deemed to be serious.

City police say the crash took place around 5 p.m. as the boat was approaching the Jack Layton dock in the downtown core.

COLLISION:

Queens Quay W + Bay St

* 5:08 pm *

– Ferry has struck the dock

– Reports a number of people fell

– No one in the water

– A number of people are injured

– Unknown how serious

– Marine Unit o/s

– Investigating#GO1609988

^dh pic.twitter.com/i1km9YKVPs — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 20, 2022

Toronto Fire Services District Chief Stephan Powell says there were more than 900 passengers on board at the time, adding no one fell into the water.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Powell says an investigation will determine whether the ferry sustained any damage.