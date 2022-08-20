Menu

Canada

RCMP say 32-year-old N.B. woman dead after single-vehicle crash

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2022 2:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Aug. 19' Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Aug. 19
Global News at 6 New Brunswick from Aug. 19, 2022.

New Brunswick RCMP say a 32-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Geary.

Police say they responded around 1:30 p.m. Friday after a report of a crash on Broad Road in the community.

Investigators believe the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the road and rolled over.

Read more: 21-year-old charged in stabbing outside of N.B. restaurant

The driver, who was the sole occupant, was ejected and died at the scene.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the provincial coroner’s office are assisting with the investigation.

The exact cause of the accident is still not known.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
