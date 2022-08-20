RCMP say 32-year-old N.B. woman dead after single-vehicle crash

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP say a 32-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Geary.

Police say they responded around 1:30 p.m. Friday after a report of a crash on Broad Road in the community.

Investigators believe the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the road and rolled over.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, was ejected and died at the scene.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the provincial coroner’s office are assisting with the investigation.

The exact cause of the accident is still not known.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2022.