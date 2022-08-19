Menu

Canada

New wildfire in North Okanagan, 8 km southeast of Vernon, B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 7:22 pm
The BC Wildfire Service says the Cosens Creek wildfire is located eight kilometres southeast of Vernon, and within Kalamalka Lake Park.
The BC Wildfire Service says the Cosens Creek wildfire is located eight kilometres southeast of Vernon, and within Kalamalka Lake Park. Global News

A new wildfire is burning in the Okanagan.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Cosens Creek wildfire is located eight kilometres southeast of Vernon, B.C., and within Kalamalka Lake Park.

A map showing the location of the Cosens Creek wildfire that's burning south of Vernon.
A map showing the location of the Cosens Creek wildfire that’s burning south of Vernon. BC Wildfire Service

The fire is estimated to be one hectare in size and is burning in timber and grass with Rank 2 and Rank 3 fire behaviour. That means it has an organized flame front and has a moderate rate of spread, along with occasional treetop candling.

Read more: Heat warnings, wildfire smoke alerts issued for B.C.’s Interior

The Wildfire Service says the fire is highly visible in Vernon and surrounding areas, including Highway 97.

Ground crews are said to be en route and will be assisted by helicopters.

Why is B.C. not yet accessing night vision technology to fight wildfires?
Why is B.C. not yet accessing night vision technology to fight wildfires?

In related news the BC Wildfire Service said there were 491 lightning strikes on Thursday.

Below are the number of lightning strikes per fire zone:

  • Cariboo Fire Centre: 185
  • Coastal Fire Centre: 131
  • Kamloops Fire Centre: 50
  • Northwest Fire Centre: 125
  • Prince George Fire Centre: 0
  • Southeast Fire Centre: 0

Global News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Wildfire expert Mike Flannigan
Wildfire expert Mike Flannigan
