New wildfire in North Okanagan, 8 km southeast of Vernon, B.C.

A new wildfire is burning in the Okanagan.
The BC Wildfire Service says the Cosens Creek wildfire is located eight kilometres southeast of Vernon, B.C., and within Kalamalka Lake Park.
The fire is estimated to be one hectare in size and is burning in timber and grass with Rank 2 and Rank 3 fire behaviour. That means it has an organized flame front and has a moderate rate of spread, along with occasional treetop candling.
The Wildfire Service says the fire is highly visible in Vernon and surrounding areas, including Highway 97.
Ground crews are said to be en route and will be assisted by helicopters.
In related news the BC Wildfire Service said there were 491 lightning strikes on Thursday.
Below are the number of lightning strikes per fire zone:
- Cariboo Fire Centre: 185
- Coastal Fire Centre: 131
- Kamloops Fire Centre: 50
- Northwest Fire Centre: 125
- Prince George Fire Centre: 0
- Southeast Fire Centre: 0
