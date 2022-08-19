Menu

Canada

Quebec governing party continues to make election promises before start of campaign

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2022 3:58 pm
Click to play video: 'CAQ Star Candidates' CAQ Star Candidates
The CAQ announced several “star candidates” in the last few months leading up to the October election. Political Science professor Daniel Béland joins Global’s Andrea Howick to discuss what this means for the party and voters.

Quebec’s governing party continues to make election promises even though the campaign hasn’t officially started.

Families Minister Mathieu Lacombe told reporters today that if the Coalition Avenir Québec is re-elected, the party would spend $1.4 billion over five years to convert all unsubsidized daycare spots into subsidized spaces.

Parents would pay $8.70 a day for the new spots — the same price charged at private subsidized daycares and at public daycares.

Read more: Inflation sends Quebec government revenue soaring as CAQ promises income tax cuts

Lacombe says the CAQ wants to subsidize at least 56,000 additional daycare spots.

The announcement is one of several promises made by Quebec cabinet ministers this week ahead of an election campaign call, which is expected at the end of the month.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec’s election is scheduled for Oct. 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2022. 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
