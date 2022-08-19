Cannabis shop in Nanaimo ‘held hostage’ by BCGEU strike, says manager

Send this page to someone via email

A private cannabis store owner in Nanaimo, B.C., says her business is being “held hostage” by an ongoing strike of some public service workers in the province.

Since the B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) hit the picket lines, Megan Kelly says she has watched her product at Mood Cannabis Co. dwindle to dangerous levels.

“We have about a week’s worth of stock left, and once we run out of that stock, we will be cutting hours unfortunately,” she told Global News. “We are looking at closing a store, worst case scenario.”

The BCGEU represents some 33,000 employees of the BC Public Service Agency, who went on strike Monday in an effort to secure wage protection from rising inflation and the cost of living.

Retail cannabis stores are not part of the job action, but the cannabis division of some distribution warehouses are included.

“We have no say. We are not union members, we are not public government stores, and we’re being held hostage,” said Kelly.

According to the Retail Cannabis Association of B.C., several stores have been forced to close their doors since the strike began, with more on the brink.

“This is a fault of a monopoly,” explained Jaclynn Pehota, executive director. “We need a contingency plan or we need multiple points of distribution in order to ensure there is no disruption.”

The provincial government was preparing to allow cannabis stores to accept direct product deliveries from licensed producers long before the strike began, but until those changes are in place, private stores must continue to use government distribution channels.

“No matter what happens, British Columbians are not going to stop consuming cannabis,” Pehota added. “They are simply going to revert to unregulated points of access, which to my mind is very suboptimal, for both the project of legalization and the health of the small businesses that I represent.”

Meanwhile, BCGEU’s strike has also put the squeeze on the Liquor Distribution Branch, prompting new limits on alcohol sales at government-run outlets, effectively immediately.

“We want this strike to be over as soon as possible, so join our voices, call on government – our employer – to get back to the table,” said BCGEU president Stephanie Smith on Thursday.

Provincial Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon has said the province remains “committed to the collective bargaining process and to reaching a fair and reasonable agreement.”

The Public Service Agency has also said it wants to see workers “who are delivering our vital services with more money in their pockets sooner rather than later.”

