Winnipeg to welcome the 2023 World Police and Fire Games

The World Police and Fire Games are coming to Winnipeg in 2023 and are set to host several sporting and entertainment events.

The games will take place between July 28 and Aug. 6 and will be hosted in Transcona. Transconians are invited to attend to watch all the events free of charge.

“The World Police and Fire Games will be a world class event for the entire city of Winnipeg and will be a chance to showcase the community of Transcona to the World,” said Steve Mymko, Buhler Park executive director.

More than 8,500 athletes representing law enforcement and firefighters from more than 60 counties across the world will compete in more than 60 unique and Olympic-style sports.

“We are so proud to partner with Buhler Recreation Park and the residents and businesses of Transcona to welcome athletes from across the world,” chief operating officer of the 2023 World Police and Fire Games Mike Edwards said in a statement.

Through the Parks and Recreation Enhancement Program, an investment of $250,000 has been allocated to the East Winnipeg Sports Association to upgrade ball field drainage along with other infrastructure improvements.

“With an investment to the Park for these games, athletes will compete in a world class facility while leaving a legacy for the people of Transcona to use and enjoy for years to come,” said Edwards.

Buhler Recreation Park encompasses 170 acres of land and is a regular destination for sporting events in Winnipeg.

“Leaving investment in our local sporting venues for the next generation is an important segment that the residents of Transcona will be proud of. As Buhler does not receive ongoing support as a regional park this investment will assist in a strongly needed injection to improve a beautiful facility in our community,” said Transcona Coun. Shawn Nason.

The park includes eight softball diamonds, a baseball diamond, four soccer fields, a toboggan hill, walking/cycling trails and a full-service canteen area.

“We would like to thank Councilor Nason for his continued support of the Buhler Recreation Park and his investment in recreation that will benefit our communities families in the years to come,” said Mymko.

