Canada

CNE set to open in Toronto today for the 1st time since before COVID-19 pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2022 6:35 am
The Canadian National Exhibition is set to open in Toronto today — the fair’s first edition since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health measures that restricted in-person events prevented the fair from operating in 2020 and 2021.

The organization that runs the fair has said the cancellations cost millions in losses and missed revenue.

Read more: Ways to get to the CNE as it returns following a 2-year hiatus

Darrell Brown, CEO of the Canadian National Exhibition Association, said earlier this week there’s a lot riding on this year’s event, which continues through Sept. 5.

The CNE is set to open during a strike by unionized safety inspectors working for the Technical Standards and Safety Authority, who have raised concerns about how rides are being examined during the labour action.

The CNE previously said it has taken steps to ensure the strike doesn’t affect the safety of visitors, staff or vendors, and has its own engineering team to carry out inspections on top of those performed by the TSSA’s non-union staff and management.

Eva’s Mac and Cheese cones are photographed from vendor Eva’s Original Chimneys, during the media preview event for the the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The chimney cone is stuffed with butternut cashew Mac and cheese, crispy jalepenos and pesto aioli, all while staying vegan friendly. View image in full screen
Eva’s Mac and Cheese cones are photographed from vendor Eva’s Original Chimneys, during the media preview event for the the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The chimney cone is stuffed with butternut cashew Mac and cheese, crispy jalepenos and pesto aioli, all while staying vegan friendly. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
