Winnipeg police make arrest after St. James lounge shooting investigation

Winnipeg police have identified two suspects in connection to a shooting at a St. James neighbourhood lounge.
Major Crimes took up the investigation in late May after a 24-year-old man drove himself to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
The suspects had fled the scene by the time police arrived.
Since then investigators have arrested and charged a 32-year-old man with a string of charges related to the incident.
The other suspect, a 24-year-old man, has since died, police said.
Winnipeg man, 59, city’s latest homicide victim after Sunday shooting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments