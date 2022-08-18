Menu

Canada

Winnipeg police make arrest after St. James lounge shooting investigation

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 1:49 pm
Police cruiser lights.
Police cruiser lights. File Photo / Global News

Winnipeg police have identified two suspects in connection to a shooting at a St. James neighbourhood lounge.

Major Crimes took up the investigation in late May after a 24-year-old man drove himself to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Winnipeg police investigate shooting at St. James lounge

The suspects had fled the scene by the time police arrived.

Since then investigators have arrested and charged a 32-year-old man with a string of charges related to the incident.

The other suspect, a 24-year-old man, has since died, police said.

Winnipeg man, 59, city’s latest homicide victim after Sunday shooting – Jul 4, 2022
