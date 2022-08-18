Winnipeg police make arrest after St. James lounge shooting investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have identified two suspects in connection to a shooting at a St. James neighbourhood lounge.

Major Crimes took up the investigation in late May after a 24-year-old man drove himself to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The suspects had fled the scene by the time police arrived.

Since then investigators have arrested and charged a 32-year-old man with a string of charges related to the incident.

The other suspect, a 24-year-old man, has since died, police said.

