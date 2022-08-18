Menu

Crime

Peterborough police make impaired driving arrests in city, Cavan-Monaghan Township

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 11:31 am
Peterborough police made a pair of impaired driving arrests on Aug. 17, 2022.
Peterborough police made a pair of impaired driving arrests on Aug. 17, 2022. File / Getty Images

Peterborough police made a pair of impaired driving arrests on Wednesday evening.

In the first incident around 8 p.m, Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a call from the Cavan-Monaghan Township Fire Department about a suspected impaired driver and firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch in the area of County Road 10 and Larmer Line.

Officers determined the driver was impaired.

A 53-year-old Peterborough County man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

The accused was issued a 90-day automatic licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Story continues below advertisement

Arrest in city

Around 10:15 p.m, officers responded to a report from a concerned motorist about a suspected impaired driver.

Police located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Brealey Drive and Sherbrooke Street. Police say officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

A 40-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

In both incidents, the accused was released on an appearance notice and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 7, police said Thursday.

