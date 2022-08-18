Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Auditions being held for kids age 9-15 to be in ‘Wizard of Oz: The Panto’ in St. Jacobs

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 11:10 am
temporary foreign workers petition music concerts View image in full screen
Drayton Entertainment says it will hold auditions to be in the children’s chorus for 'Wizard of Oz: The Panto' on Sept. 18. Barry Gnyp / Uppercut Images / Getty Images

Aspiring young performers from the area have an opportunity to audition for a role for this year’s panto in St. Jacobs.

Drayton Entertainment says it will hold auditions to be in the children’s chorus for Wizard of Oz: The Panto on Sept. 18.

Read more: Drayton Entertainment announces 2022 sked, will offer 3 levels of performances

It is encouraging aspiring youngsters between the ages of nine and 15 to attend the auditions for the show, which will take place over the holiday season.

“It is our pleasure to showcase the vast young talent in this community,” stated artistic director Alex Mustakas.

“We look forward to giving many aspiring young performers the chance to be on stage and learn from professional artists.”

Story continues below advertisement

There is an audition page for those interested to pre-register, which will also provide the music that those auditioning are being asked to learn.

Read more: Government of Canada invests $11 million to support Stratford Festival

Drayton says those who are selected will be taught a dance combination at the audition, which they will then be asked to perform.

The company says it will select teams of people that will rotate performances in the “grand scale production” to allow as many children as possible a chance to participate.

The show will run from Dec. 1 until Dec. 31 at the St. Jacobs Country Playhouse.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWizard of Oz tagSt. Jacobs tagDrayton Entertainment tagSt. Jacobs Country Playhouse tagChildrens performance auditions tagSt. Jacobs Woolwich tagWaterloo Region auditions tagWizard of Oz: The Panto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers