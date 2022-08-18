Auditions being held for kids age 9-15 to be in ‘Wizard of Oz: The Panto’ in St. Jacobs

Send this page to someone via email

Aspiring young performers from the area have an opportunity to audition for a role for this year’s panto in St. Jacobs.

Drayton Entertainment says it will hold auditions to be in the children’s chorus for Wizard of Oz: The Panto on Sept. 18.

It is encouraging aspiring youngsters between the ages of nine and 15 to attend the auditions for the show, which will take place over the holiday season.

“It is our pleasure to showcase the vast young talent in this community,” stated artistic director Alex Mustakas.

“We look forward to giving many aspiring young performers the chance to be on stage and learn from professional artists.”

There is an audition page for those interested to pre-register, which will also provide the music that those auditioning are being asked to learn.

Drayton says those who are selected will be taught a dance combination at the audition, which they will then be asked to perform.

The company says it will select teams of people that will rotate performances in the “grand scale production” to allow as many children as possible a chance to participate.

The show will run from Dec. 1 until Dec. 31 at the St. Jacobs Country Playhouse.