Health

Cautionary health advisory issued for algae bloom in Shuswap Lake in B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 8:02 pm
The regional district says the algae bloom is in the Salmon Arm portion of Shuswap Lake (from Steamboat Island to Tappen Bay and Salmon Arm wharf, including Sunnybrae, Canoe Beach and Herald Provincial Park). View image in full screen
The regional district says the algae bloom is in the Salmon Arm portion of Shuswap Lake (from Steamboat Island to Tappen Bay and Salmon Arm wharf, including Sunnybrae, Canoe Beach and Herald Provincial Park). CSRD

A cautionary health advisory has been issued for a sizeable algae bloom in Shuswap Lake in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

On Wednesday, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) says it, B.C. Parks, the First Nations Health Authority, Interior Health and the City of Salmon Arm were monitoring the algae bloom.

Province launches website to help identify algae blooms in B.C. lakes

The CSRD says the algae bloom is in the Salmon Arm portion of Shuswap Lake (from Steamboat Island to Tappen Bay and Salmon Arm wharf, including Sunnybrae, Canoe Beach and Herald Provincial Park).

According to the regional district, Interior Health is advising residents and visitors to avoid direct contact with the algae bloom. But if contact is made, rinse off with clean water.

What You Need to Know About Blue Green Algae
What You Need to Know About Blue Green Algae – Jul 13, 2022

The CSRD also said recreational activities, such as swimming, are discouraged, in areas where the bloom is present.

The following are safety precautions are also recommended:

  • Do not consume drinking water directly from the lake
  • If your water source is from the Salmon Arm portion of Shuswap Lake, consider using an alternate source for drinking water
  • Consider providing pets and livestock with an alternate source of drinking water
What are blue-green algae blooms and are we seeing more in Alberta lakes?
What are blue-green algae blooms and are we seeing more in Alberta lakes? – Jul 30, 2022

Interior Health’s listings for algae bloom advisories can be found on their website.

More information about algae blooms can also be found on Interior Health’s website or HealthLinkBC’s website.

