Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect wanted after man sexually assaulted in stairwell of Toronto parking garage: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 2:21 pm
Police have released a sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police have released a sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on July 17 at around 8:30 p.m., a man was in a stairwell of a parking garage in the Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West area.

Read more: Woman taken to trauma centre after scooter, vehicle collide in Brampton: police

Police said he was approached by an unknown man who was allegedly armed with a knife.

Officers said the victim was sexually assaulted.

Police are now searching for a man, standing six-feet-tall, around 40-years-old, with a medium build.

Officers said he has a shaved head, is unshaven and had dark, bloodshot eyes. He was seen wearing dark grey jeans, a short sleeve dark t-shirt and light brown work boots.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagSexual Assault tagToronto crime tagsex assault tagTPS tagToronto Sexual Assault tagsex assault suspect tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers