Suspect wanted after man sexually assaulted in stairwell of Toronto parking garage: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on July 17 at around 8:30 p.m., a man was in a stairwell of a parking garage in the Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West area.

Police said he was approached by an unknown man who was allegedly armed with a knife.

Officers said the victim was sexually assaulted.

Police are now searching for a man, standing six-feet-tall, around 40-years-old, with a medium build.

Officers said he has a shaved head, is unshaven and had dark, bloodshot eyes. He was seen wearing dark grey jeans, a short sleeve dark t-shirt and light brown work boots.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.