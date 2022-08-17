Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec’s pension fund reports 7.9 per cent loss for first six months of 2022

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2022 2:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec’s finances are in stronger-than-expected shape as the province gears up for election campaign' Quebec’s finances are in stronger-than-expected shape as the province gears up for election campaign
WATCH: Quebec’s finances are in stronger-than-expected shape as the province gears up for election campaign

The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) reported a loss of 7.9 per cent for the first six months of this year.

CDPQ chief executive Charles Emond says the first half of the year was very challenging with a mix of factors including corrections in both stock and bond markets, fears of an economic downturn and the war in Ukraine.

The Quebec investment manager says the result compared with a loss of 10.5 per cent by its benchmark portfolio.

The fund’s real assets, which include its real estate and infrastructure portfolios, gained 7.9 per cent for the six-month period, while its fixed income holdings lost 13.1 per cent and CDPQ’s equities fell 10.6 per cent.

Overall, net assets fell to $391.6 billion at June 30 compared with $419.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

The decrease was due to $33.6 billion in investment losses, offset in part by $5.4 billion in net deposits.

Click to play video: 'Quebec premier on new COVID-19 booster campaign ahead of fall' Quebec premier on new COVID-19 booster campaign ahead of fall
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec tagFinance tagstock market tagwar in Ukraine tagRecession tagloss taginvestments tagCaisse de depot et placement du Quebec tagCDPQ tagFinancial Loss tagPortfolio tagQuebec pension fund tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers