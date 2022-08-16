Menu

Canada

Calgary man drowns in B.C.’s Cultus Lake

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 3:58 pm
Chilliwack RCMP say a man from Calgary drowned in Cultus Lake this past weekend. View image in full screen
Chilliwack RCMP say a man from Calgary drowned in Cultus Lake this past weekend. Global News

Police say a 33-year-old man from Calgary has died after going swimming with friends in Cultus Lake near Chilliwack, B.C.

RCMP said officers were called just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, after reports of a man drowning in the lake near Entrance Bay.

Read more: Missing Alberta woman’s cellphone tracked to Cultus Lake, B.C.

Witnesses told officers that the man had waded into the water with his friends when he entered deep water and became submerged.

Cultus Lake Fire and Rescue and Chilliwack Search and Rescue teams were called out to look for the man.

Tragically, the man was unable to swim and became submerged in deep water where he drowned, Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP, said in a statement. Our thoughts and condolences go out to this man’s family and friends.

Click to play video: 'Father rescues his children from lake in Chilliwack' Father rescues his children from lake in Chilliwack
Father rescues his children from lake in Chilliwack – Jun 5, 2020

The man’s body was later recovered by emergency personnel, police confirm.

Chilliwack RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

