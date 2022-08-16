Menu

Fire

RCMP investigate ‘deliberately set’ fire to Fort Macleod home

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 2:00 pm
Mounties said no one had been arrested, and that officers were working to identify a suspect. View image in full screen
Mounties said no one had been arrested, and that officers were working to identify a suspect. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

Fort Macleod RCMP are investigating the arson of a local residence, after the home was set on fire for the second time in a week.

Police and Fire and Emergency Services responded to the fire at 9:45 p.m. Monday. In a new release Tuesday, RCMP believed the fire was “deliberately set” as it was the “second suspicious fire at this residence in the past seven days.”

Read more: Fire causes major damage to west Lethbridge home

There are no reported injuries, however there was “undetermined amount of damage” to the house and a neighbouring business, according to the release.

Police ask anyone with any information about or doorbell or surveillance footage of this fire to please call 403-553-7220 or Crime Stoppers.

