RCMP investigate ‘deliberately set’ fire to Fort Macleod home

Fort Macleod RCMP are investigating the arson of a local residence, after the home was set on fire for the second time in a week.
Police and Fire and Emergency Services responded to the fire at 9:45 p.m. Monday. In a new release Tuesday, RCMP believed the fire was “deliberately set” as it was the “second suspicious fire at this residence in the past seven days.”
There are no reported injuries, however there was “undetermined amount of damage” to the house and a neighbouring business, according to the release.
Police ask anyone with any information about or doorbell or surveillance footage of this fire to please call 403-553-7220 or Crime Stoppers.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments