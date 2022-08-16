Menu

Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo to induct Alanis Morissette into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2022 1:22 pm
Olivia Rodrigo (left) and Alanis Morissette (right) performing on stage. Rodrigo will induct Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame next month. View image in full screen
Olivia Rodrigo (left) and Alanis Morissette (right) performing on stage. Rodrigo will induct Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame next month. Global News

Olivia Rodrigo will usher Alanis Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame next month.

The good 4 u pop singer and self-professed fan of the Ottawa-raised musician is set to present the honour to Morissette at the gala ceremony on Sept. 24 at Toronto’s Massey Hall.

She’ll be joined by newly announced performers Alessia Cara and JP Saxe, who will pay tribute to the Jagged Little Pill Morissette in song.

Read more: Music legend Oscar Peterson becomes first Black Canadian featured on a circulation coin

Rodrigo may be a surprising choice to induct Morissette for some, but the two share a few things in common, including being two young women who swept through the Grammy Awards with multiple wins.

Story continues below advertisement

They also graced the cover of Rolling Stone magazine together last year and sang a surprise duet of You Oughta Know in concert.

Read more: Ezra Miller breaks silence, addresses troubling behaviour for 1st time

Other previously announced artists being inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame this year include Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, music producer David Foster and Daniel Lavoie.

Performers set to pay tribute throughout the evening include Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake, Corey Hart, Jessie Reyez, Charlotte Cardin, Serena Ryder and Deborah Cox.

Quebec pop star Marie-Mai will do double duties as both a performer and the host of the event.

Click to play video: 'Alanis Morissette on new music, motherhood and 25 years of ‘Jagged Little Pill’' Alanis Morissette on new music, motherhood and 25 years of ‘Jagged Little Pill’
© 2022 The Canadian Press
