Guelph police charge a senior in break-in and theft investigation

A Guelph senior has a date in court after a month-long investigation into theft and breaking and entering.
Guelph police were called to a business on Silvercreek Parkway and Woodlawn Road back on July 6.
Investigators say a store employee noticed the back window of the business smashed while coming into work.
Police said about 12 to 15 watches valued at $150 each were stolen.
They were able to identify the suspect through video surveillance and made an arrest on Sunday.
The 66-year-old man will make a court appearance in Guelph on Sept. 23.
