Crime

Guelph police charge a senior in break-in and theft investigation

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 16, 2022 11:47 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph Police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A Guelph senior has a date in court after a month-long investigation into theft and breaking and entering.

Guelph police were called to a business on Silvercreek Parkway and Woodlawn Road back on July 6.

Investigators say a store employee noticed the back window of the business smashed while coming into work.

Read more: Guelph police investigate theft of 5 pick-up trucks in the city

Police said about 12 to 15 watches valued at $150 each were stolen.

They were able to identify the suspect through video surveillance and made an arrest on Sunday.

The 66-year-old man will make a court appearance in Guelph on Sept. 23.

Story continues below advertisement

 

