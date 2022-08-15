Menu

Environment

Quebec allows copper smelter in northwest to emit arsenic levels 5 times provincial norm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2022 3:33 pm
Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette speaks to the media at a news conference in Montreal on April 23, 2021. View image in full screen
Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette speaks to the media at a news conference in Montreal on April 23, 2021. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s environment minister is setting the limit on arsenic emissions for a copper smelter in the province’s northwest at 15 nanograms per cubic metre of air.

It is the same limit recommended by Quebec’s public health director and five times the provincial norm.

The Horne copper smelter, owned by Switzerland-based Glencore, is located in Rouyn-Noranda, Que., and is currently allowed to emit 100 nanograms of arsenic per cubic metre of air.

The factory, which has been in operation since 1927 and employs around 650 people, has been a cause for serious concern in the region after studies have shown that residents of the city have higher lung cancer rates than people in the rest of the province.

Read more: Quebec public health wants smelter’s arsenic emissions cut to 5 times provincial norm

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Minister Benoit Charette told reporters in Rouyn-Noranda on Monday that the 15-nanogram cap recommended last week by public health would be the new goal to reach within five years.

Public health director Dr. Luc Boileau has said that average emissions of 15 nanograms of arsenic per cubic metre of air is a safe level for people in the city.

Charette says the new limit will be included in the updated certification for the company.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
